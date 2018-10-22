Malala Yousafzai to launch Social Bite’s new campaign in Edinburgh

Malala Yousafzai will visit Edinburgh next year to mark the launch of Social Bite’s 2019 campaign.

The girls’ education activist and youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate will speak at a dinner organised by the charity as a thank-you to those taking part in this year’s Sleep in the Park event.

She will also attend a lunch at the Social Bite Restaurant Vesta with key supporters during the visit on March 13.

Celebrities including George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have visited the social enterprise, which distributes free food to the homeless, in recent years.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Malala has accepted our invitation to Scotland. It is an honour.

“It is an amazing opportunity for those participating in this year’s Sleep in the Park event to hear about the journey of this remarkable young woman, who has done so much for girls’ education and social justice throughout the world.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: ‘Mini-Murrayfield’ gets go-ahead | Tributes to tragic student | Traffic and travel

Sleep in the Park, now an annual event, will take place in four of Scotland’s biggest cities - Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee - on December 8.

The charity is expecting around 12,000 people to take part across the country.

It aims to raise £4 million to tackle homelessness throughout Scotland with funds going towards a housing first programme to bring more than 800 people out of homelessness, alongside other initiatives including the Social Bite Village.

Amy MacDonald, KT Tunstall, Lulu, Frightened Rabbit and Irvine Welsh have all been confirmed for the event, with more acts and special guests still to be announced.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital