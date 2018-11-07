Magician and church warden charged over murder of Edinburgh man and his neighbour

A church warden and a magician have been charged in connection with the murders of an Edinburgh-born teacher and his elderly neighbour who died 18 months apart.

Thames Valley Police launched a double murder inquiry in January into the deaths of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar, from Edinburgh, who worked as a guest lecturer at the University of Buckingham, and 83-year-old Ann Moore-Martin.

The two pensioners lived three houses apart in Manor Park in the village of Maids Moreton, near Buckingham, and died within a year and a half of each other.

Mr Farquhar died on October 26, 2015 and Ms Moore-Martin died on May 12, 2017.

A police statement, released by Thames Valley Police today, said that both Field and Smith will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

Field, of Olney, Buckinghamshire, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder Ms Moore-Martin and Mr Farquhar, one count of murder of Mr Farquhar, one count of attempted murder of Ms Moore-Martin, two counts of fraud and three counts of burglary.

Smith, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder Ms Moore-Martin and Mr Farquhar, one count of murder of Mr Farquhar, one count of attempted murder of Ms Moore-Martin, one count of fraud, and two counts of burglary.

The police statement added: “A 22-year old man from Milton Keynes was also arrested on suspicion of one count of conspiracy to defraud, one count conspiring to commit.”

