Loganair adds four new routes from Edinburgh Airport

Loganair has added four new routes from Edinburgh Airport as part of its largest ever expansion from the Capital.

In summer 2019, the airline will introduce regular year-round services to the Norwegian cities of Bergen and Stavanger, the island of Islay and a seasonal link between Edinburgh and Guernsey.

Flights from Edinburgh to Stavanger will operate four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with flights to Bergen operating three times a week.

A 34-seat Saab 340 will fly the Edinburgh to Islay route - the Capital’s first ever scheduled air link to the Inner Hebrides.

The service will commence on 25 March and operate four times a week before building to a daily service by May.

Loganair also announced plans to increase flights between Edinburgh and the Isle of Man, adding an extra service on Wednesdays throughout the summer.

Jonathan Hinkles, managing director of Loganair said: “I’m delighted to launch four brand new routes from Scotland’s capital, significantly expanding our presence at Edinburgh.”

“It marks the first phase of our Summer 2019 schedule announcements, and we expect to make more in the coming months across our network. We know that Stavanger and Bergen will be of interest to both the leisure and corporate customer and have no doubt that both Islay and Guernsey will prove very popular to people looking for a holiday in these beautiful destinations.”

“With international connections via our Better Connected programme with our rapidly growing group of airline partners, we’re confident these routes will also customer demand in both directions, as passengers from Norway and Islay use Edinburgh as their gateway to the world.”

Jonathan Rayner, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “Expanding Loganair’s presence at Scotland’s busiest airport is great news for passengers as it provides greater choice and travel options, something we are always keen to add at Edinburgh Airport. This expansion will also provide the opportunity to build business links in Norway as well as appeal to those looking for a leisurely break and we’re excited to see these routes develop.”

