Kylie Minogue adds second Edinburgh Castle date due to phenomenal demand

Pop princess Kylie Minogue has added a second Edinburgh Castle date after tickets for her July 2019 show sold out within 15 minutes.

The news comes after we exclusively revealed how the international superstar was set to headline the 2019 Castle Concert Series in her first Capital show in almost three decades.

She will perform at the iconic landmark on the Castle’s world famous Esplanade on Sunday 14 July as well as Monday 15 July.

The all-seated concerts are her only Scottish dates and seen as a major coup for the Capital.

Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts said: “It is with great delight we are able to announce, that due to overwhelming demand for tickets, we have added a second night.

We are definitely in for two sensational evenings”

Nick Finnigan, Executive Manager at Edinburgh Castle said: “Interest in Kylie Minogue’s first Edinburgh Castle concert has exceeded our expectations. We are delighted that she is adding a second performance at the castle and can’t wait to see what she has in store.”

The concerts will include all the hits that made the Eighties’ icon a star, including I Should Be So Lucky, Never Too Late and Hand On Your Heart.

The singer last played Edinburgh in 2003, when she performed the song Slow at the MTV Europe Awards, which were staged in a specially constructed arena at Ocean Terminal in Leith.

Her last full concert here was in 1991 when she took to the stage of The Playhouse. Kylie’s recent shows, part of her Golden UK Arena Tour, have been met with widespread acclaim and next summer’s shows will find her performing a series of career-spanning hits from her back catalogue. The singer will also imbue the Castle gig with a touch of Nashville, showcasing tracks from her fourteenth studio album, also called Golden, which was released earlier this year and was the result of a working trip to the home of Country music.

Tickets for Kylie’s Castle Concert are on sale now and are available to buy from Ticketmaster.

