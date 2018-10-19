Jobs lost in West Lothian as furnishing firm collapses

A furnishing business based in West Lothian has collapsed, resulting in the loss of nearly 60 jobs.

Administrators from KPMG were called in after First Furnishings Ltd (FFL) incurred substantial losses.

Established in 2004, FFL supplied and installed furniture, flooring and white good to local authorities, housing associations, letting agents and charities.

All 57 employees - including 27 at its base in Broxburn and 30 in Glasgow - have been made redundant.

KPMG said that despite significant income growth in recent years, increased cost base and contractual obligations forced FFL to incur substantial losses.

Blair Nimmo, Joint Administrator and Global Head of Restructuring for KPMG, said: “Unfortunately, while FFL was a leading operator in its field, the business was unable to continue trading in light of an increasing cost base, which, combined with contractual obligations, gave rise to acute cash flow difficulties.

“As a result of the difficult financial position facing the company, we had no choice but to make all employees redundant. We will be working with affected employees and relevant government agencies to ensure a full range of support is available. We are also exploring the possibility of securing a sale of the company’s business and assets and would encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible.”

