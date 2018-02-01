Irn-Bru coffin causes fizz for die-hard soft drink fans

Have your say

DIE-hard fans of Scotland’s favourite soft drink now have the chance to take it with them to the afterlife – in an Irn-Bru coffin.

An Edinburgh undertaker has made a casket in bright orange and decorated with bubbles and the brand’s famous logo.

The coffin, which has been placed clearly on display to the public, is available to buy for £280.

Staff at Go As You Please undertakers have already turned heads – and received some criticism – with their unconventional range of coffins.

But the Irn-Bru casket caused an immediate sensation after it was displayed at their premises in the Willowbrae area of the city on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Scots ‘panic buy’ Irn-Bru ahead of recipe change this month

Go As You Please in Edinburgh

Chelsea Brown posted an image of the coffin on Twitter last night and wrote: “Walked past a funeral parlour earlier and saw this.” The message was posted alongside laughing emojis.

She added: “Can you imagine rocking up to your funeral in one of these?”

The post has since been re-tweeted.

Responding, Brett Mason wrote: “That’s mine, check my will.”

The Irn-Bru coffin. Picture: Go As You Please/Deadline News

Natalie Mason said: “Hahahaha shock.”

READ MORE: ‘I’m buying 100 bottles’ The best tweets after Irn Bru announce recipe change

Another Bru fan commented: “Eh well – that’s my funeral planned.”

Jason Ridley, from the firm, said: “We got that one in last night and it’s just an example of what we can make.

“The lining is just the traditional one at the moment but we can have them lined whichever way the customer likes.

“The reason behind the Irn-Bru theme was because it’s so popular here in Scotland, so we want to show how we cater for everyone.

“We make whisky themed ones – so why not Irn Bru?”

Go As You Please, which was founded 16 years ago, typically charges £300 to £400 for their coffins.

The firm owns seven branches across the UK, with the Edinburgh business being its only one in Scotland.

Irn-Bru is produced in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, by AG Barr and is one of Scotland’s most popular drinks.

It has been deemed the ultimate hangover cure in the past.

Hilarious adverts and campaigns have kept it the number one selling soft drink in Scotland.

The fizzy drink also hit headlines last month when it was revealed Barr was changing the formula by reducing the sugar content in response to new tax rules.

Furious fans launched the “Save Real Irn-Bru” campaign to stop or reverse the change.

Since being introduced last month, many customers have struggled to tell the difference between the old version and the new healthier formula.