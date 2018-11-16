Innis & Gunn reveals plans for Edinburgh brewery

Scottish craft brewer Innis & Gunn has announced plans to build a large scale lager brewery in Edinburgh.

The proposed site, which has yet to be revealed, would brew the firm’s craft lager, IPAs, and barrel-aged beers and would have the capacity of up to 400,000 hectolitres - equivalent to 70 million pints.

It’s understood 30 new jobs would be created at the site.

The existing Innis & Gunn Brewery in Perthshire would continue to brew the award-winning Inveralmond Brewery range of cask and bottled ales.

The company said investment in the construction of a new brewery will also include high speed canning, bottling and kegging capability, and streamline several outsourced brewing and packaging sites to one single location.

Revealing the news to shareholders at the company’s AGM in Glasgow, Founder and Master Brewer, Dougal Gunn Sharp, said “Drinkers around the world are increasingly turning to the amazing quality and flavour of craft beer and Innis & Gunn is driving this trend. We couldn’t be more excited to tell our shareholders and fans this exciting news.”

“Building a new brewery will cement our Edinburgh heritage as well as creating a focal point for our beers in the Capital. It provides the brewing, packaging and warehousing capacity we need as we continue to strive to meet the surging demand for our lager, which is on track to be the No.1 craft lager in the UK, IPA’s and barrel aged beers at home and around the world.”

“For me putting the brewery in Edinburgh, where we first brewed Innis & Gunn, feels like we have come home as a business.”

“Our fans can expect big things from us in the coming years. The brewery will have an annual capacity of 400,000 Hectolitres and we will have volumes of 200,000 Hectolitres when we open the doors there. There will be a taproom and visitor facilities for people who would like to come for a tour and a beer, and we are planning a line-up of events like beer and food festivals”

“Our new brewery will be the beating heart of our vibrant craft beer business and I can’t wait to open the doors and show our fans around.”

