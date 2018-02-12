In pictures: stunning pictures of Scotland’s east coast

An amateur photographer has created a selection of breathtaking photographs that show off the beauty of Scotland’s east coast.

Calum Archibald, who is based in Pittenweem, took the pictures in his spare time, with the fascinating album featuring landmarks from in and around Fife as well as some further north along the coast.

Calum managed to capture some of the area's wildlife too. Picture: Calum Archibald

With photographs of Elie Ness Lighthouse, Chalmers Lighthouse in Anstruther, St Monans Harbour and the Cambo Estate in Fife, the collection gives a wonderful glimpse of this area of the country - with a couple of curious Highland cows also trying to steal the show.

Calum explained that Scotland is an “incredible place for photography”, and that this is something more than a few of us probably take for granted, he said: “To be honest in the beginning, photography was another reason to get outdoors and go and see things I’d normally pass without a second glance. I think we’re all probably guilty of taking the scenery in our country for granted.

“Scotland has a bit of everything from snow capped mountains and rocky coastline to stunning architecture and an incredibly diverse weather system.

“I tend to shoot a lot of seascapes and beach shots on the East coast as I have it all on my doorstep but when I get the chance I love to get up into the mountains.”

The part time snapper added that he’s also been an avid skier since he was a child, so Scotland’s hills feel like a “second home”, giving him ample access to both subject matter and insipiration, he said: “The Cairngorms national park is a great place to take pictures and I love to travel over to Glencoe and the West when I get the time. Closer to home its hard to beat the East Neuk of Fife for coastal shots.

“The ever changing weather here keeps things interesting and I find I can shoot the same scene numerous times with hugely different outcomes. I love to find interesting subjects for the foreground of my pictures like lighthouses, castles and abandoned boats and use the amazing scenery as a backdrop.”

