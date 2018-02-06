In pictures: Archive aerial views over Edinburgh

IT’S often difficult to appreciate the wholesale changes that have taken place in Edinburgh over the years.

Oblique street views will invariably depict scenes that are long gone, but quite often the changes will be hard to detect.

Aerial views, on the other hand, can show districts in their entirety and the differences between then and now are plain for all to see.

We’ve scoured the archives to bring you eleven images showing parts of Edinburgh that have changed massively since the year they were taken.