Image shows ambulance given a parking ticket in Edinburgh street

A PHOTOGRAPH has emerged of an ambulance apparently slapped with a parking ticket in a Capital street.

The image was posted on Twitter this afternoon of the emergency vehicle seemingly parked on double yellow lines in a city side street.

Tucked underneath the windscreen wipers is what appears to be notice of a £30 fine.

It was unclear exactly where and when the photo was taken or whether paramedics were on an emergency call at the time.

Matthew Platt posted: “This is an absolute joke...What is this country coming to?

“Question to the Edinburgh Council parking attendant. Would you have put the ticket there if you knew the ambulance was attending a family member of yours?”

The city council and Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

