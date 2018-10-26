Human remains discovered at Edinburgh’s Pollock Halls identified

Have your say

Scientists who examined bones discovered at Edinburgh University halls have now been identified as a man in his 50s.

Police said there was no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the man, who was from the Scottish Borders.

Police at the scene of the discovery. Picture: Jon Savage

His family have been informed.

The grisly discovery, unearthed at Pollock Halls on September 26, had been there for a “considerable length of time”.

Forensic teams probed an area in front of Fraser Court accommodation block at the halls on Dalkeith Road after police were notified of the find.

A cordon was in put in place as officers and a forensic teams remained on the scene.

