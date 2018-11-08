Hotel guests and night porter stabbed during ‘random’ Grassmarket attack

Three people were stabbed in Edinburgh city centre early this morning in what police are describing as a “random and unprovoked” attack.

The incident took place at around 3.35am on Thursday, 8 November near to the Apex City of Edinburgh Hotel in the city’s Grassmarket.

The suspect attacked two women, aged 58 and 60, leaving them with serious inuries to their bodies and face. It’s believed they were guests at the hotel.

A 37-year-old hotel employee was then attacked as he came to the women’s aid and as a result, sustained a laceration to his hand during a struggle with the suspect, who then made off from the area.

Police are treating the attack on the 60-year-old woman as attempted murder and those on the other woman and man as serious assaults.

Police have sealed off the hotel. Picture: TSPL

All three victims were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Both women remain in hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as a white man in his thirties, around 5ft 10ins tall with an average build and dark eyebrows. He was wearing a black beanie hat, dark jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and Nike trainers with a blue tick and white sole.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston from Gayfield CID said: “This appears to be an entirely random and unprovoked attack, which has left three people with some very serious injuries.

“As part of this investigation we are reviewing CCTV in the Grassmarket and are keen to hear from any members of the public who were in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who can help us trace the suspect.

“In addition, should you have any other information relevant to this inquiry, then please also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 299 of the 8th November. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for Apex Hotels said: “An incident took place outside Apex City of Edinburgh Hotel in the early hours of this morning. We are cooperating fully with the police who are investigating.”

