Hearts vs Celtic: Hoops fans forced to queue round the block in Glasgow for ScotRail trains

Celtic fans are facing lengthy travel delays ahead of their Betfred Cup semi-final showdown with Hearts later today.

Pictures have emerged on social media of Hoops fans queuing around the block at Glasgow’s Queen Street station due to a huge demand for trains to Edinburgh. Many fans questioned why ScotRail had not put on a 15 minute service rather than operating the usual half hourly weekend service.

One Twitter user said: “Would advise any Celtic fan going on train from Queen Street to Edinburgh to leave from Central instead.

“Absolutely shambolic queues of 1000’s. Why is there not trains every 15 mins instead of half hourly.”

Glasgow Queen Street. Picture: TSPL

Calum Hughes added: “State of Scotrail thousands piled back in a 3 mile queue at queen street with trains leaving every half hour.”

ScotRail have been approached for comment.

