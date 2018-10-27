Hearts manager Craig Levein ‘less stressed’ after heart attack

Hearts manager Craig Levein has opened up on his recent health scare after he suffered a heart attack in the summer.

Speaking to the The Guardian ahead of tomorrow’s Betfred Cup semi-final, the Tynecastle boss, 54, admitted he has learned to relax more after falling ill back in August.

He said: “What happened to me is a result of a hereditary situation.

“I produced too much cholesterol and I’ve got tablets for that. I produced too much cortisol.”

Levein continued: “That’s not [about] how I’m living my life. I get far less stressed about things than I used to. My health was just something that was building up over a number of years and they fixed it. I have tablets and stents and all these things.

“I s**t myself. I wouldn’t like to experience anything like that again but it has happened. The way I deal with these things best is I get back to my work because that’s where I’m at my happiest.

“Everybody’s life is different. My life is football. My wife is brilliant, she understands I can’t sit in the house. I’ve never done it; I was managing Cowdenbeath at 30.”

Levein also spoke of his dream scenario for a succesful Hearts, who have made a flying start to the season - losing just once in 16 games.

He said: “I’d like to see half a dozen of our academy players in the first team, with us being top of the league. That would be, for me, worth all the time that I’ve spent.”

