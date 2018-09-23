Firth of Forth rescue operation launched amid swim event

A search and rescue operation has been carried out on the Firth of Forth after difficult weather conditions affected a local swimming event.

The RNLI lifeboat from South Queensferry was sent to the Firth of Forth Swim 2018, along with Coastguard Rescue Teams on Saturday 22 September.

It followed a number of reports to HM Coastguard that safety boats were struggling to cope with the conditions. The Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat was brought to immediate readiness to launch as a further precaution.

The organised swim starts from South Queensferry and finishes at the old pier at North Queensferry, a distance of 1.4 miles across the estuary.

RNLI Duty commander Mark Rodaway OBE said: “An extensive search of the area was conducted until we were able to ascertain from the organisers that everyone had been accounted for.”

Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.

The event has now been cancelled.

