Firefighters tackle blaze at Braefoot Bay in Fife

Firefighters are fighting a blaze that has broken out near the Braefoot Plantation in Braefoot Bay in Fife.

Residents reported on social media that they could see flames arising from the area near to the gas terminal in the area.

It is not yet known what caused the fire, although there have been a number of fires this week as a result of the scorching temperatures that the country is enjoying.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a woodland fire at Braefoot Plantation [Braefoot Bay] at 14:38. Four appliances are currently at the scene.”