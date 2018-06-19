Fife teen who died after being struck by taxi, named

A teen who died after being struck by a taxi has been identified as James Morrison, was due to celebrate his 16th birthday tomorrow.

A police appeal was initially launched to try to identify the teenager, who was not carrying any form of identification.

Worried friends and relatives shared a missing person appeal on Facebook to try to find James after he failed to get in touch.

He is understood to have left a party in Crossgates, Fife on Saturday night (16 June) before walking along the B925 and was struck by a Renault Trafic van at around 11.45pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and battled to save him but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His sister Tammi Morrison later wrote social media: “As some of you already may know, last night my little brother was ran over and pronounced dead at the scene, he would’ve only turned 16 on Wednesday.

“Thanks for everyone’s messages, it means the world, I love you more than you will ever know my best pal.”

Cousin Tiegan Watson said: “Such a cruel world. So saddened by the news about my little cousin James. Such a young boy with so much left to give.

“Thoughts are with all the family and sending all my love. RIP little man.”

The busy road was closed for around six hours while crash scene examinations were carried out.

The driver of the taxi and passengers inside were uninjured.

Devastated relatives in Hill of Beath were too upset to speak about their loss yesterday.

His kind-hearted pals have started a social media appeal asking former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher to perform a the song in memory of their year’s TRNSMT festival.

Inspector Brenda Sinclair from Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Fife, said: “We are continuing with our inquiries into this tragic incident and are currently supporting the family of the young man who died.

“If you were on the B925, near to Crossgates, on Saturday June 16 and witnessed what happened, or if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting the reference number 4806 of 16/6.