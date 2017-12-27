Fife residents up in arms over Boxing Day dumping

A row has broken out among Fife residents after a local councillor slammed ‘irresponsible’ locals for dumping an avalanche of rubbish outside a supermarket on Boxing Day.

Councillor Fay Sinclair took to Facebook to express her outrage at the fly-tipping near the Tesco store at Duloch Park, Dunfermline.

One councillor took took to Facebook to vent her anger at the dumping. Picture: Facebook

The site has several recycling bins but they were quickly filled as people rushed to eject Christmas detritus from their homes. The resulting piles of waste angered the Dunfermline South councillor who chastised the litter bugs on social media.

Cllr Sinclair wrote: “Seriously people, this is not recycling - this is dumping all your rubbish and expecting someone else to clear it up. This is irresponsible and illegal.

“This is what means instead of tucking my children up in bed on boxing day, I’m getting contacted to sort this out and having to leave messages for council workers who have had just two days off to address this as a priority as soon as they’re back.

READ MORE: Scotland weather: travel misery for commuters as icy weather returns

READ MORE: The Scotsman’s (really) big quiz of the year 2017

The SNP representative continued: “It really isn’t difficult to store a few boxes at home until there’s space in your own bin or the blue ones at one of the many recycling points in Fife.

“With three young children I know how much paper and packaging can mount up at this time of year but there is no way dumping it like this is acceptable.

“Please, please just stop and think and recycle responsibly.”

Many locals were split on where the blame lay for the post-Christmas dumping.

Tracy Cunningham wrote on Facebook: “There is nothing like this in our area. This is disgusting council employees as well as elected councillors are equally entitled to time off the same as the rest of us.”

Shona De Rose echoed the sentiment, writing: “This is consumerism at its worst. Lazy, ignorant people.”

However, many felt that the council and elected officials should shoulder the responsibility.

“In today’s society where accessibility and availability are key, why do our local councils think it is acceptable to close over the holidays?” Yvonne Kerr replied to Cllr Sinclair, “where would we be if other public sectors adopted the same suit?

Allan Boulton added: “Looks like a recycling centre to me maybe if you didn’t cut back on bins and uplifts this wouldn’t be...councils know this is your busy time of year put in extra bins and stop cut backs!”

Fife council were not available for comment as their press office is closed today.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014