Fake Marvel and Disney goods seized at Edinburgh Airport and Grangemouth Docks

Counterfeit Marvel and Disney goods worth about £23,000 were seized at Edinburgh Airport and Grangemouth Docks over the festive period.

On Christmas Eve, 1,020 tie clips resembling Marvel characters The Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Mjolnir, were discovered in four boxes which had arrived at the airport via airfreight from China.

More of the fake goods. Pic: Border Force

And on Hogmanay, 247 children's Disney onesies were detained from a 40ft container imported to Grangemouth Docks from China.

The ten boxes of onesies, based on the characters Tigger and Eeyore from Winne the Pooh, and Sitch from Lilo and Stitich, and Minions, were mixed through a load of legitimate clothing.

The counterfeit finds were made by Border Force in Scotland.

Murdo McMillan, head of Border Force Scotland, said: "The international trade in counterfeit goods is serious organised crime and a threat to the UK economy in terms of lost profits and tax revenues. It can also be used to fund other forms of criminality including the trafficking of people and drugs.

"Counterfeit goods leave customers out of pocket with inferior and possibly dangerous products.

"These seizures demonstrate that, working in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, Border Force use a wide range of tactics to protect our communities."

The seized goods were bound for traders in the Glasgow and Falkirk areas.

Since the seizure, Border Force's specialist international trade team has worked with the rights holders who confirmed that the goods were fake. The items will now be destroyed.

Anyone who has been sold counterfeit goods or knows someone who is selling them should contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Border Force is a law enforcement command within the Home Office responsible for protecting the UK border.