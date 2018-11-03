Enchanted Forest and Blackcraig Castle star in new music video from The Proclaimers

The Proclaimers have released a new music video for their latest song from their ‘Angry Cyclist’ album.

Craig and Charlie Reid teamed up with rising star director Rianne White once again for the latest video following the success of ‘Angry Cyclist and then the ‘Streets of Edinburgh’ videos

The ‘Then It Comes To Me’ video is shot entirely on iPhone and enters the imaginary World of star, 10-year-old Curtis Burnett, transporting him from a cardboard castle in his Edinburgh back garden to the Perthshire settings of Loch Benachally, the Baronial estate of Blackcraig Castle and The Enchanted Forest, Faskally Wood, Pitlochry.

Rianne commented – “Then It Comes To Me is an adventure following a young boys imagination, inspired by the kingdom he creates within his back garden.

“I wanted to experiment with the idea of taking loved toy companions into a world where they become real, infused with a Scottish landscape and beasts of the wild.

“It has been an incredible project to work with a skeleton crew of treasured individuals to bring this to life.

“There are no limits to the imagination, forever Scottish, forever Proclaimers!”