Elderly woman ‘hit by cement truck’ on Edinburgh’s Great Junction Street

Emergency services have rushed to Great Junction Street following reports that a woman in her 80s has been hit by a cement truck.

Officers were called just after 1:20pm after an elderly woman was reportedly struck by the vehicle.

The route was closed both ways between the Foot of the Walk and Henderson Street.

The female has been taken to hospital following the incident.

A number of diversions were put in place following the incident.

One onlooker told the Evening News: “I was just passing on a bus when I saw the whole road closed off and emergency services gathered round the lorry.

The scene at Great Junction Street.

“The lorry was right beside the bus stop so I don’t know if the person has walked out in front of it or whatever, but it is terrible.”

One passer-by said of the aftermath: “There was a cement mixer pulled into the side of the road - it looked like it was heading towards Leith Walk just past Henderson Street.

“An area was cordoned off with police tape and there was an officer taking pictures.”

A Police Spokeswoman confirmed: “We were called to an incident on Great Junction Street at around 1:20pm following an incident involving a female pedestrian in her eighties and a cement mixer.

“The woman has been taken to the ERI for treatment on her injuries and emergency services remain on the scene.”