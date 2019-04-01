Edinburgh Waverley toilet charges have been scrapped at last

Network Rail today made the last of the country’s biggest and busiest station toilets “free to pee”.

Millions of station users will be bursting with anticipation this morning as London Liverpool Street, Edinburgh Waverley and London King’s Cross have joined 16 other stations across the country – Britain’s biggest and busiest stations – in removing its charges for using the station’s public toilets.

Andrew Haines, chief executive, said: “Passengers have told us that toilets are an important issue for them and taking this step is just one of a number of small measures we are taking to put our passengers first by helping to make their journeys a bit more hassle-free.”

Passengers have gone potty for free toilets ever since Birmingham New Street station started the trend when its £750m transformational rebuild saw its new toilets open, without charges, from the get-go.

Edinburgh Waverley last year saw 23.3 million passengers enter and leave.