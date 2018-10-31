Edinburgh Tram drivers on course to strike at Christmas

TRAM drivers in the Capital have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in a consultative ballot which could now lead to a walk-out at Christmas.

Members of the Unite union voted 83 per cent in favour of a strike with 17 per cent against.

Now Unite has served notice on the trams management that it will hold a formal ballot to give it the legal power to hold strike action.

The move has been prompted by anger over what the union describes as “harsh and unjust” disciplinary action against employees.

And the stoppage could take place on the run-up to Christmas and New Year, one of the busiest periods in the Capital.

Unite regional officer Lyn Turner said: “The result in favour of moving to the next stage was overwhelming. Clearly the membership are sending a very strong message to management and we have served notice on the company we will now hold a formal ballot starting on November 6 and finishing on November 26.

“We expect that to come back with a positive result too and that would mean strike action potentially just before and during Christmas and New Year.”

But he said there were talks due to take place between the company and the union on November 8.

“I’m just hoping they are in a place where they want to resolve the issue we have, but if not the ballot will continue.”

The union has accused Edinburgh Trams management of inappropriate use of disciplinary measures, including suspensions and dismissals, and resorting too quickly to the disciplinary process rather than trying to deal with issues in a more constructive way.

