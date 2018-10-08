Edinburgh sports therapist admits sexually assaulting 3 men during treatment

A sports therapist offering massages at his Edinburgh home has admitted sexually assaulting three men who contacted him for treatment.

Matthew Priest, 40, admitted fondling the men at his Easter Road home after they answered an advert on Facebook at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Fiscal Depute, Jack Caster, told Sheriff Robert Weir QC, that Priest’s living room was used as the treatment room.

In early January, 2016, the first man, who was suffering from hamstring and back problems, attended and after completing a questionnaire and discussing treatment, was told to strip to his underwear and lie on a table with a towel around him.

Priest then began massaging his shoulders and moved down to his legs. His boxer shorts were removed, exposing his genitals.

Mr Caster said the massage moved up towards his buttocks and groin and Priest’s hands brushed against his penis and testicles.

After five minutes, he said, the man, who had never had a massage before, became uncomfortable and was unclear as to how to react.

The court heard when the massage ended, he dressed, left and never went back.

In May, 2016, the second man was being massaged on the legs and thighs when the towel was folded up his back leaving his genitals exposed.

The Fiscal said Priest told the man:”everything was fine as he had seen it all before”.

His penis was then gripped, he felt extremely uncomfortable and quickly left.

In June, 2016, when the third man’s penis was touched during the massage it became erect with the stimulation and he ejeculated. He quickly dressed, left the house and reported the matter to the police.

Defence solicitor, Matthew Nicholson, told Sheriff Weir that his client had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Weir deferred sentence for a Social Work report and placed Priest on the Sex Offenders Register.