Edinburgh’s premier shopping street could be transformed with cafes and restaurants

Edinburgh’s premier shopping street could be transformed into a host of cafes and restaurants and become “more authentic” under plans to relax strict planning rules.

The move comes amid fears that Princes Street could be set for a rocky future, with the St James Centre expected to open its doors to customers in October and Jenners announcing it will be departing its iconic location. It is hoped that allowing one third of the units per block on Princes Street to be turned into non-food uses will help give the famous route a new lease of life.

The future of retail is a bit unknown at the moment and the St James Centre is going to radically change the city centre JOANNA MOWAT

Under the proposals, to be approved by Edinburgh City Council’s planning committee on Wednesday before being examined by the Scottish Government, pubs and hot take-away traders will not be permitted to take up any of the prime locations.

But Princes Street could see a cinema, concert hall, casino or even a sport or recreational offering take on units, as well as cafes and restaurants. It will still be up to councillors on the authority’s development management sub-committee to determine whether change of use proposals are deemed acceptable.

Rules are also set to be relaxed on uses for units on George Street, Hanover Street, Frederick Street and Castle Street. Conservative city centre Cllr Joanna Mowat, who also sits on the council’s planning committee, said: “I think we have got to be flexible. The challenge for us is that the nature of people gathering in town and city centres is changing and we have to acknowledge that. “I hope the interpretation will give us the flexibility to try ideas, but keep what’s at the heart of the city centre. The future of retail is a bit unknown at the moment and the St James Centre is going to radically change the city centre.”

The council received only 17 responses to a public consultation, including NHS Lothian, which highlighted “poverty and inequality and the provision of alcohol within the city centre”.

Planning convener Neil Gardiner said: “Our vision is for a welcoming, relaxing and people-friendly environment and under the city centre transformation we’re already making moves toward creating this in the heart of Edinburgh.”

Business leaders have welcomed the proposed changes to help the street to become “more authentic”.

Garry Clarke, east of Scotland development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Princes Street needs to be free to play to its strengths and the move to enable a broader balance of commercial premises on and around the street is welcome in terms of its potential.

Green city centre Cllr Claire Miller said: “More flexible guidelines on use of shop units might help that, but only if the whole package is right.”