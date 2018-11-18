Edinburgh pub staff fuming after Christopher Walken portrait stolen in ‘heist’

Staff at a city bar have been left fuming after their prized portrait of Hollywood actor Christopher Walken was snaffled in a targeted ‘heist.’

Workers at the Hermitage Bar in Morningside spotted that their comic image of the Deer Hunter Oscar winner’s face imposed on a 19th century general - complete with medals and epaulettes - had gone walkabout when they came in to open yesterday Saturday morning.

Now after reviewing their CCTV tapes, bar staff, are sure the culprits were in the previous evening and must have eyed up the artwork of the brooding 75-year-old True Romance star before the audacious theft.

Manager Rebecca Short said: “Staff didn’t really notice it last night because it was late and they were paying more attention to cleaning up.

“But I have reviewed the tapes today and we are pretty sure they were in on Friday night too.

Rebecca has now posted a message on the bar’s Facebook page, asking for the painting back, no questions asked.

She said: “We have HD CCTV footage of three couples coming into the Hermitage Bar last night and stealing our canvas of Christopher Walken at 12:30 am.

“The footage clearly shows who you are and two of you were in on Friday night having dinner on a high top table and I spoke with you.

“I’m giving you the opportunity to return the picture. You have until Wednesday morning before I involve the police.”

Walken has won numerous plaudits throughout an illustrious career and has appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows.