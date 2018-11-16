Edinburgh Power cut: outage knocks out power in Capital

A number of homes and businesses in Edinburgh have been hit by a power cut as Scottish Power confirmed that three postcodes in the city had been affected by the outage.

The official Twitter account for the SP energy network tweeted that the power cut was affecting people in the EH3, EH4, and EH12 postcodes in the city and that they were working to address the fault.

A recording on the Scottish Power network emergency line said: “Significant numbers of people have been affecting by a power outage over a widespread area due to an unplanned electric fault.

“We will attempt to reset the power remotely, and will send out our next available engineer to investigate.

“We expect power to return at 2.45pm.”

Social media users took to Twitter to complain after noticing the power outages in the areas, which included the Queensferry Road offices of the Edinburgh Evening News.

One wrote: “Any idea if there’s been a power cut in the West End of Edinburgh?? Our building has just lost all power”

Another added: “It’s a bummer when you’re in the shower and there’s a power cut. Edinburgh...West-End. What’s happening?”