Edinburgh founders live stream software challenge to tackle start-up myths

An Edinburgh and Hampshire-based team of entrepreneurs is to live stream an ambitious challenge to create a revenue-generating software product in just seven days.

The Zero to Revenue Challenge sees the participants take an idea for a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product then research, develop, test, promote and launch it within one week, with the goal of producing a revenue-generating product. In an effort to “pull back the curtain” on the realities of start-up life, the challenge will be broadcast live via an online stream.

The trio of “serial founders” will include Lizzie Brough and Robert Gelb, who jointly set up capital-based Kindaba, a private messaging platform for families that has previously secured six-figure investment from former Skyscanner chief executive Gareth Williams.

Benjamin Dell, founder and chief executive at social marketing automation company Missinglettr, will complete the team.

The group, which has previously collaborated at Kindaba where Dell was a key advisor, will broadcast the challenge from their base in Edinburgh’s AnyWhereWorks collaboration hub.

By sharing the experience, they hope to showcase the “tough decisions, difficult conversations and tools” that are needed to run an early-stage business and to successfully build a product at speed.

The stream, which goes live at 8am on Monday, is to include interviews with other founders, along with early-stage investors and tech industry experts.

Brough said: “So often the early-stage story of a successful start-up is told through heavily rose-tinted glasses.

“This can be damaging and risks losing the truth of the tough challenges of life as a founder and the mindset that is needed to succeed.”