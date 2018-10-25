Edinburgh councillor apologises for ‘nasty’ Humza Yousaf tweet

AN Edinburgh councillor has publicly apologised after causing offence with a Twitter post about Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

On Wednesday evening, Labour councillor Scott Arthur, ward member for Colinton/Fairmilehead, Tweeted a poll he later labelled “cynical”.

The poll asked Twitter users if Humza Yousaf was attracted to politics by the ‘9/11 attacks’, ‘the Iraq War’ or the ‘photo calls’.

Some Twitter users were offended by the insinuation it referred to Mr Yousaf’s Muslim faith.

Cllr Arthur, who also sits on the party’s Scottish Executive Committee, has deleted the Tweet and apologised.

He said: “Late yesterday evening I read that Humza Yousaf had been inconsistent in explaining why he joined politics - he had (apparently) cited the 9/11 attacks and the Iraq War (2 not connecting things).

Cllr Arthur later deleted the tweet.

“In a move which was cynical, I created a survey to highlight this. My decision to do this was not based on his or my race - I’d have thought the same about any political figure.

“I woke this morning (Thurs) to find a number of people genuinely found my survey offensive.”

He added: “Offending anyone was not my intention - particularly Humza Yousaf. I have therefore deleted the survey and I am more than happy to meet with Humza Yousaf to discuss it.

“Let me be clear - this is an unreserved apology.”

Mr Yousaf responded on Twitter this morning, saying he will write to Labour’s Edinburgh Cllr Group Leader Cammy Day in regards to the poll.

He said: “Cllr Arthur should carefully reflect on the language he uses and associatiions he makes. We all want more diversity in our politics, the language he used, intentionally Islamaphobic or not, is what will put Muslims off entering politics.

“I will write to Labour’s Edinburgh Cllr Group Leader to ask if he will take any action against Cllr Arthur. I am sure @cllrcammyday will want to reassure Edinburgh’s Muslim Community that Cllr Arthur’s tweet was not consistent with the views of the Edinburgh Labour Group.”

Mr Yousaf added: “Thanks to those who’ve highlighted nasty tweet by Lab Cllr @ProfScottThinks - he has now deleted it & (kinda) apologised. Hadn’t seen it myself, I muted him a long time ago, he seemed to constantly troll me for reasons I cannot understand as I dont think we have ever met.”

