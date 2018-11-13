Edinburgh bridal shop closes after 50 years of business

Hundreds of brides-to-be have been left devastated after the closure of an established Edinburgh bridal shop.

Berketex Bride on Frederick Street stopped trading on Tuesday after going into administration.

The large chain that sold bridal gowns, bridesmaids and prom dresses announced the closure of their 15 stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland via social media.

Edinburgh was one of two Scottish stores, with the other in Glasgow. Stores in Dublin, London, Newcastle, Bristol and Leeds also closed.

When the Evening News contacted the store, an employee said that they were “in the process of closing” but was not prepared to make any further comment.

The firm, which has been outfitting wedding parties for more than 50 years, released a statement on their social media pages alerting customers to the news.

It read that Bridal Fashions trading as Berketex Bride would cease trading on Tuesday November 13.

The company, which had annual sales of £1.5m, had 80 staff working in their English headquarters as well as those working in the 15 branches nationwide. An online store and concessions in Debenhams have all ceased trading.

Angry brides waiting for their dresses commented on the post, asking what they should do next. Others generously offered the use of their wedding gowns to those left in the lurch.

A spokesman for insolvency practitioners Wilson Fields, who have been appointed to assist the company, said: “Wilson Field was invited by director to give advice when the company faced mounting cash flow problems.

“This is another example of the hard time retailers are experiencing – and how companies are needing to react to the demands of different shopping habits and online retail.

“A Notice of Intent to appoint an administrator was lodged with the court on November 9. Once appointed, an administrator will look at the viability of different aspects of the business and other options which may include the sale of the brand, stock and the website.

“The director of the company wishes to express his sincere apologies for the abrupt closure of the store and any subsequent inconvenience this may cause to customers of the company.

“Wilson Field appreciates that this will be distressing for the customers of the company and will deal with individual queries as quickly as possible however we anticipate a high volume of calls and therefore ask for your patience in advance.”

Anyone who has bought a dress from the store should call 0114 3491 388 or email berketex@wilsonfield.co.uk.

If you know anyone who has been affected by the closure, email rohese.devereux@jpress.co.uk

