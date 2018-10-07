Edinburgh Airport passengers could get groceries bought for them

ENTERPRISING airport bosses have come up with a tasty new idea - giving grocery boxes to passengers as they return from holiday.

Customers at Edinburgh Airport are currently being asked their opinions of packs to include milk, bread and Scottish favourites Irn-Bru and shortbread.

The first such scheme in the country if introduced, packs could be tailored to times of the day by including breakfast or dinner snacks.

“We’re always seeking ways to improve our passenger experience,” said an Edinburgh Airport spokesman.

“The grocery box is one of a number of things we are looking at to make the return home that little bit easier.”

A poll has been launched on Twitter and Facebook to gauge interest and also asked long-stay parking customers what they thought.

A decision on whether to proceed is expected within months, while the cost of the box is likely to be based on the value of the groceries, plus a small charge for the service.

The spokesman added: “One of the first stops for returning passengers can be the local shop for everyday essentials such as bread, milk, fruit and even home comforts such as shortbread or soft drinks.

“We thought this was something we could arrange for their return and have it waiting for them so they can focus on getting home as soon as possible.”

Joanne Dooey of industry body the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association backed the plans and hopes for a roll-out.

“This is a brilliant idea,” she said. “I don’t know why it hasn’t been thought of before.

“It takes the strain out of returning home after an extended break as not everyone has family who can fill their fridge.

“I’ve travelled the world and I can’t think of another airport that offers this.”

Ms Dooey also praised bosses at Edinburgh Airport - Scotland’s busiest last year with 13.4 million passengers - for their forward-thinking.

“The airport are very proactive in terms of innovative new ideas for passengers,” she said.

“They became the first Scottish airport to gain autism-friendly status in January, for example, and created a lanyard system to help identify passengers with hidden disabilities.”

