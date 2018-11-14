Edinburgh acid attack: Victim’s partner launches Gofundme page

Have your say

A crowdfunder set up for acid attack victim Teresa McCann has received hundreds of pounds of donations in three days.

Teresa McCann was scarred for life after a masked man threw an orange substance in her face on the doorstep of her home in Gracemount.

The 37-year-old, who has lost part of her ear, will require surgery after suffering serious burns to her neck and face during the ordeal.

“My face was literally melting – the pain was indescribable,” Teresa explained.

“I really did think I was going to die. There’s no motive as to why someone has done this.

“Even if I don’t get scarred for life, I’ll always be scarred for life in the brain as I’ll always get flashbacks to what that man’s done.”

Now her partner, Thomas Tams, who it is believed was the intended target of the attack, has set up a crowdfunder which simply states that funds will be used to “help rebuild this lady’s life”.

With a £20,000 goal, the Gofundme crowdfunder has thus far managed to raise £820 since it was launched on Sunday.

• Donations can be made to Teresa’s Gofundme page here.

