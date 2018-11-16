Edinburgh acid attack: police release images of car used

As part of their investigation into an acid attack on a woman in the south east of the city, the police have released images of a vehicle that was used in the incident.

In a bid to trace the man responsible, officers are also releasing mock-ups of a cloned number plate that was placed on the vehicle. The front plate is distinctive as it bears a St Andrew’s flag with the registration number BN65 LFV.

The number plate. Picture: Police Scotland

The incident happened around 8.35pm on Friday 9th November at an address in Captains Road. A 37-year-old woman answered the door of the property where a man, wearing a dark hooded tracksuit, threw a corrosive substance on her.

The man then left the scene within a stolen grey Ford Fiesta, which was bearing false number plates. He left Captains Road before turning into Southhouse Broadway towards Burdiehouse Road.

The vehicle was seen again at 9.45pm travelling north in Drum Street with its lights off and continued down Gilmerton Road then into Glenallan Drive. It was then driven into Inch Park where it was set on fire. Following this two men ran off towards Glenallan Drive.

The victim sustained serious burns to her face and neck and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. She is continuing to be treated by specialists at St John’s Hospital, Livingston.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early twenties, around 5ft 11ins in height with a slim build. He was wearing dark coloured matching tracksuit, a grey hooded top pulled up with an item covering face, dark gloves and dark trainers with light reflective sections.

A major investigation was launched by Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigation Department following this attack and officers are conducting a number of inquiries.

They are now appealing to the public in order to trace the full movements of this vehicle, along with the subsequent movements of the suspect.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston said: “This was a horrendous attack, which we realise has shocked the local community.

“We are extremely grateful for the response with have had to our initial appeal, however we are eager to trace movements of the grey Ford Fiesta, which we believe to have been used as part of the attack.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Burdiehouse or Gilmerton areas on the evening of Friday 9th November, and remembers seeing the grey Ford Fiesta, to get in touch with police as soon as possible to assist our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact officers on 101, quoting incident 4125 of 9th November. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

