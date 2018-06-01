Double decker bus ‘ploughs into restaurant’ on Edinburgh's Forrest Road

Have your say

Police rushed to the scene of an accident in Edinburgh after a bus left the road and crashed into retail premises on a busy Friday night.

Eyewitnesses said the number seven double decker mounted the pavement on Forrest Road at slow speed yesterday evening around 10pm.

In pictures from social media the bus can be seen up against the Japanese restaurant, Koyama,

In a statement last night Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently dealing with a road accident involving a bus on Forrest Road.

“The driver is being treated for injuries, nobody else has been hurt in this incident.”

Diversions were in place while the bus was moved, but Forrest Road is open to traffic this morning, said Lothian Buses.