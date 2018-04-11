Dog abandoned, tied to a pole and left to freeze in Fife woods

An appeal has been launched following the discovery of a dog that was left terrified and alone after being abandoned in a wood.

The Scottish SPCA said Bonnie the dog was found tied to a pole at Foresters Lodge in Glenrothes, Fife.

The charity was alerted after a walker found the canine in the woods on Friday morning.

The dog is now in the care of the charity’s Centre in Balerno, Edinburgh, where they gave her a name.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Robyn Gray said, “The poor dog was freezing and scared but we were able to get her over to our centre in Balerno and she is doing well.

“She was wearing a black and gold harness when she was found.

“We would ask anyone who recognises Bonnie to contact us as we are keen to identify her owner and establish how she came to be there.

“Bonnie is super friendly dog and we will continue to care for her until we can find her a loving new home.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.