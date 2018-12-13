Call for answers over Amanda Cox Edinburgh Royal Infirmary death

QUESTIONS are being asked as to how a new mum could get lost in the Royal Infirmary before being found dying alone in a stairwell.

Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs has written to Health Secretary Jeane Freeman demanding answers as tributes continue to pour in to tragic Amanda Cox.

New mum Amanda Cox''' went missing at ERI and was found 7 hours later and died a few hours after that.

The 34-year-old was found on Monday night seven hours after vanishing in just her pyjama bottoms, a T-shirt and slippers from a maternity ward.

“The death of new mum Amanda Cox, only four days after giving birth to her baby boy, is utterly heartbreaking,” said Mr Briggs.

“The many questions which Amanda’s family will have, now need answered, about why this ever happened and what protocols for supporting and monitoring new and vulnerable mothers are in place.

“I have written to the Health Secretary to ask for an investigation into what happened to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again.”

Ms Cox, who only gave birth to tiny Murray four days earlier, was found in a rarely used staircase after suffering a suspected massive haemorrhage.

She is understood to have been on ward 210 or 211 – both specialist maternity units – after giving birth.

Little Murray is believed to have been admitted to the specialist neo-natal care unit downstairs from the maternity wards having been born five days prematurely.

Ms Scott, from Peebles, is believed to have been found by police trawling CCTV in the stairwell above ward 209 – on the opposite side of the hospital block.

Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious by police.

Last night, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda’s family at this very sad time.

“NHS Lothian have assured us they are assisting with the police investigation into the circumstances of this tragic case.

“In addition to the police investigation, the board will urgently review the care which Amanda received and ensure any appropriate lessons are learned.”

Tributes continued to pour in on social media to the talented and popular darts player.

Mike Hood posted on Facebook: “Tragic loss of life, great darts player. RIP.”

Raksha Wolf said: “I got lost trying to get back to maternity earlier this year. I was with my husband but it was a bit scary and hard to retrace our steps.”