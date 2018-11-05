Bonfire Night: Terrified locals slam fireworks trouble in West Lothian

Have your say

Fears over firework misuse has sparked a flurry of calls from worried residents in West Lothian tonight.

Reports of fireworks being aimed at cars in Blackburn and let off near pedestrians have led to some locals describing the area as “like a war zone”.

Bonfire Night

Police said they are dealing with a number of calls relating to Bonfire Night, across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

A video, which has now been removed showed police vans driving up and down a Blackburn street as fireworks were being set off in the direction of the car.

Concerned locals posted details on incidents on the Blackburn Facebook page, among others.

A local said: “Total idiots down at park and old drs surgery lighting fireworks in all directions except the sky.”

Another added: “It’s chaos outside. Kids lighting and flinging fireworks on the road, in front of moving cars, at peoples front gates etc. Been quiet last 2 years but as bad as ever tonight.”

One user said: “Our car just got hit with one at the kids park - place is like a war zone.”

And Sottish Fire and Rescue Service issued a Tweet warning revellers not to attack firefighters attending incidents.

It said: “Things are starting to get silly out there! Let’s remember that we all want to have safe and enjoyable Bonfire Night.

“Please RESPECT emergency services who are just doing our jobs! #DoNotAttackMe #Bonfire2018 #AutumnSafety.”

