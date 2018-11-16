Bikes worth over £25,000 recovered by police in Edinburgh

Have your say

Police in Edinburgh have recovered stolen bikes worth over £25,000 and returned them to their owners.

Twenty bikes ranging in value between £250 and £4,000 were identified as having been taken from sheds and garages last month.

The recovery was part of an operation targeting the theft of cycles across the city.

Nine males aged between 15 and 17 have been reported in connection with the thefts.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell from Edinburgh’s Community Investigation Unit said: “We continue to work hard to tackle the theft of bikes from across the capital.

“Thanks to intensive inquiries and the thorough work of officers, a large number of bikes have now been returned to their owners.

“We understand that bike theft has a distressing impact on local communities and falling victim to crime is an upsetting experience.

“If anyone has had their bike stolen and has reported this to officers, SART officers can be contacted via 101 to check on the status of their missing property.

“I would encourage bike owners to ensure they have suitable security measures in place for their property; more advice can be found on our website at www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property/keep-your-bicycle-secure.”

