Babcock Rosyth to cut a further 150 jobs at Fife dockyard

Around 150 further jobs are to be lost at a dockyard in Fife, bringing the total to 400 since November.

READ MORE - ‘Crushing blow’ as more than 200 jobs go at Rosyth Dockyard

The additional posts are to be cut at Babcock Rosyth after the firm spent a number of months reviewing its operations.

It was previously announced in November that around 250 jobs would be lost at the site.

A Babcock spokesman said: “Following a review of our current business structure we have decided to combine our energy and marine operations on site into one cohesive team to optimise performance of our current projects and maximise future opportunities.

“Regrettably in doing this we will reduce our management and support functions by around 150 positions.

“The prospects for Babcock’s operations at Rosyth continue to be good and we remain totally committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our workforce that supports both our current and future operational needs.”

When it revealed job losses in November, the firm said the end of a 10-year programme of works for the Ministry of Defence had led to it having to restructure.

The £6.2 billion Queen Elizabeth Class (QEC) aircraft carrier programme saw the construction of the HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales across seven sites, before final works at Rosyth.

Babcock said it will now work with trade unions and those affected throughout the consultation process.

Annabelle Ewing MSP said: “My primary concern is for those who now face the prospect of redundancy and my thoughts are very much with them.

“Today’s announcement comes in addition to the 250 job losses that were announced in November as a consequence of the slow-down of the aircraft carrier programme.

“Obviously, even after this announcement, Babcock remains an extremely important employer in my constituency and I am hopeful that new contracts lie ahead that will see significant employment secured at Rosyth well into the future.”

READ MORE - Rosyth Dockyard to sell UK’s largest crane