Arrest following theft of poppy tins in West Lothian

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the theft of a number of poppy tins in West Lothian.

Four tins were stolen between Saturday, 22 September and Thursday, 8 November from businesses in West Main Streen, Whitburn, North Bridge Street, Bathgate and East Main Street, Bathgate.

Following local inquiries carried out by officers, a 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 21 Novemeber and is due to appear in court today.

