Appeal to trace missing teen, Jessie Lunts, last seen in Edinburgh

Police Scotland are appealing for information in a bid to trace a teenage girl reported missing from the Scottish Borders.

Jessie Lunts, also known as Heiki, was last seen in the Morningside area of Edinburgh around 1pm on Friday October 5.

The 18-year-old, who is originally from Melrose, has not returned home or spoken to her family since and concern is growing for her welfare.

Jessie is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length fair hair which she mostly wears tied back.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded top, black Vans trainers and carrying a green rucksack.

Inspector Norman Towler of Howdenhall Police Station said: “Since Jessie was reported missing on Sunday, we’ve been conducting extensive enquiries with our colleagues in the Borders and are now asking for the public’s help.

“Anyone who may have seen Jessie since Friday afternoon, or who has any information on her current whereabouts, is urged to contact us immediately. If Jessie see’s this appeal, we’d also ask her to get in touch with either police or a loved one as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0103 of 7th October.