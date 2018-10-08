All Under One Banner marchers praise police for ‘outstanding’ management of rally

Edinburgh was home to one of the largest ever independent marches on Sunday with tens of thousands descending on the Capital.

Many who took part in the event took to social media to praise Police Scotland for their professionalism and attitude during the march.

One user wrote that he witnessed police pushing a lady who had problems with her mobility scooter writing: “I saw two of your officers pushing a lady whose mobility scooter battery was flat. Above and beyond.

“And of course low key professional policing throughout a big event. Reassurance and no trouble. It’s appreciated”

Another added: “So true.... @policescotland did a great job today at the brilliant @AUOBSCOT rally in Edinburgh.”

Ellen McMaster wrote: “Officers were outstanding yesterday. Thank you for assisting us to have such an unbelievably brilliant day #AUOBEdinburgh”

Another simply said: “They did a superb job every single one of them. Thank you”

One user summed up the attitude of officers writing: “Perfect, friendly, efficient and effective policing. Managed the traffic and the crowds with understated professionalism. Hats off to @policescotland for managing #AUOBEdinburgh so well and helping make it such a great, safe, family friendly event!”

An organiser from All Under One Banner, said he believed around 100,000 took part in the march with police stating that around 20,000 people participated.