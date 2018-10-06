All Under One Banner Edinburgh rally: Everything you need to know

Have your say

WITH the announcement that the All Under One Banner pro-independence rally is to go ahead in Edinburgh today, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the march.

I thought it was cancelled, what happened?

The rally, which had been planned many weeks in advance, was to gather at Holyrood Park after a march down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

However, the Holyrood Park part of the plan was thrown into doubt when Historic Environment Scotland (HES) refused permission for the demo.

HES said they could not allow any events of a ‘political nature’ to gather at Holyrood Park, which they are responsible for.

Undeterred, activists then began planning a mass “picnic” to round off their march and have made their intentions clear on social media.

But at 3.30pm on Friday, organisers All Under One Banner (AUOB), who have staged similar events across Scotland, confirmed the decision had been overturned following lengthy discussions with the council, the police and HES.

AUOB said an “executive call was made by Police to facilitate our Rally at Holyrood park in the interests of H & S and public order”.

Around 50,000 people are expected to take part in the march down the Royal Mile, staged by All Under One Banner, starting at Johnston Terrace at 1pm on Saturday 6 October and finishing at the Scottish Parliament.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who manage next-door Holyrood Park, had refused permission for a demonstration, saying they could not allow events of a “political nature” in the park.

But at 3:30 today, All Under One Banner, the organisers of the event said the ban had been overturned. The group tweeted: “#AUOB are victorious.

“We have just left a lengthy meeting with Edinburgh council, Police Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland where an executive call was made by Police to facilitate our Rally at Holyrood park in the interests of H & S and public order.”

Historic Environment Scotland has insisted on its website that the ban remains in force.

A statement reads: “Our position on use of the Park for any rally after the march remains the same. It has not been overruled by Police Scotland.

“To confirm, we have not given permission for the set-up of stalls, staging, branding and other static presence within Holyrood Park.

“We wish to advise that the public will be able to access Holyrood Park as normal on Saturday 6 October.”

Okay, so when will it go ahead?

The independence march is scheduled to assemble at the Capital’s Johnston Terrace under the shadow of the castle rock at 1.00pm sharp.

And what route will it take?

Starting at Johnston Terrace, marchers will make their way down the Royal Mile towards Holyrood Palace and the Scottish Parliament.

The full route is as follows:

• Johnston Terrace (1pm)

• Lawnmarket

• High Street

• Canongate

• Queen’s Drive (Scottish Parliament)

• Holyrood Park

How many are expected to attend?

Early estimates suggest that up to 50,000 people could attend today’s march and rally.

Full figures will be supplied by Police Scotland after the end of the march.

