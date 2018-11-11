A1 crash: Elderly woman dies and three in hospital after East Lothian collision

Have your say

An elderly woman has died and three other people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a two-car crash in East Lothian.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the A1, between Gladsmuir and Abbotsview, at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland said an 80-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when her Toyota Yaris was involved in the collision with a Renault Megane. She was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews.

REDA MORE: Car involved in major crash on A1 ‘was driving in wrong direction’

The 30-year-old man driving the Renault and the 31-year-old woman passenger in the car were seriously injured and have been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A four-year-old boy, who was also in the Renault, was taken to the city’s Sick Kids’ Hospital as a precaution, officers said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Road policing officers closed the road for around seven hours while they conducted inquiries at the scene.

“Anyone with information relating to this collision should contact police immediately quoting reference number 2993 of November 10.”

At least 8 fire crews were called to the scene near Haddington on Saturday afternoon.

Around a dozen police vehicles plus 6 or more ambulance crews also attended the scene.

One eye witness told the Scotsman he saw a car going the wrong way up a dual carriageway.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital