‘20 man brawl’ breaks out after cars deliberately rammed at Fife roundabout

Around 20 men began fighting after two cars were deliberately rammed into each other at a roundabout.

Police Scotland was alerted to a road rage incident at Redhouse Roundabout near Glenrothes in Fife at around 8pm on Friday.

It involved a silver Audi A4 and a silver Honda Civic which were being rammed into each other on purpose.

A large-scale fight involving approximately 20 men was reported to have taken place shortly afterwards in Balbeggie Avenue.

Meanwhile, another incident occurred within a few minutes of this on Main Street in Thornton, when a silver BMW was involved in a collision with a silver Hyundai car.

Following the crash, a number of men - believed to be in possession of weapons - fled from the BMW on foot across fields in the direction of the A92.

Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses to help with ongoing investigations.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson, from Glenrothes Police Station, said: “This was a large scale disturbance involving a number of individuals who we believe to be known to each other.

“A number of specialist Police Scotland resources were deployed to the Thornton area on Friday night and we are asking for the public’s help to identify and trace those involved.

“Officers recovered the silver Audi A4 vehicle burnt out a short time later, along with the damaged Honda and BMW vehicles. We are now keen to establish their movements before these incidents were reported.

“We suspect that a number of additional vehicles will have been in the area containing others involved in these incidents at the time that these took place, and we are eager to trace them as soon as possible.

“I would particularly appeal to any drivers using the A92, Balbeggie Avenue or Main Street areas of Thornton on Friday evening and who may have dash cam footage of vehicles driving erratically to come forward to assist with our investigations.

“Similarly anyone who witnessed the collision on Main St in Thornton, or has any information that can help with our inquiries, is asked to contact officers.”