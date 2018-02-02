12 breath-taking photos of humpback whales off Scotland’s coast

There have been no shortage of humpback sightings off the east coast of Scotland so far this year, and it appears our visitors are not camera-shy.

With at least three of the giant creatures spotted in the Firth of Forth in 2018, it has prompted many people to dig out their binoculars and cameras in the hope of catching a glimpse.

CLICK HERE to view the full gallery

So if you’re heading out to watch these majestic mammals frolicking in the Forth, you’ll want to know where the best viewing points are and what you can expect to see from there.

This story first appeared on our siter site, the Fife Free Press.