Edinburgh crime: Three women arrested after morning 'disturbance' at Edinburgh Morrisons supermarket car park
Three women have been arrested after an alleged disturbance at a busy Edinburgh car park.
Around five police cars were spotted in the Morrisons car park at Ferry Road after officers were called to the scene on Tuesday morning.
A cordon was erected as officers guarded the scene.
Three women aged 31, 34 and 42 have now been arrested and enquiries remain ongoing.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to an ongoing disturbance in the Crewe Road North area of Edinburgh on the morning of Tuesday, July 15.
"Three women, aged 31, 34 and 42, have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing."