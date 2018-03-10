Women in make-up ‘not seen as good leaders’

Women wearing make-up for a night out are less ­likely to be considered good leaders, new research has indicated.

An Abertay University study found both women and men came to the same judgment.

Participants were shown as 16 pairs of images, showing a woman made up as if for a social night out and make-up free, and asked to choose the better leader. Computer software was used to adjust the amount of make-up shown.

Researchers said both male and female participants evaluated women more negatively as a potential leader if the image suggested she was wearing a lot of make-up.

Christopher Watkins, of the university’s division of psychology, said: “Our research suggests make-up does not enhance a woman’s dominance by benefiting how we evaluate her in a leadership role.”