Witnesses sought for Dundee hit-and-run that killed father-of-two

Images of four witnesses sought by police in connection with a fatal hit-and-run have been released.

Retired father-of-two John Ogston was found in Mains Road, Dundee, at about 11pm on New Year’s Day with serious injuries to his head and body.

Four men helped carry the 67-year-old to his home nearby and he was taken to hospital but died the following day.

Police believe he was involved in a collision with a vehicle and sustained the injuries that caused his death. The vehicle involved has not yet been traced. Officers believe the four men may be able to provide some information about the vehicle that hit Mr Ogston and urged them to come forward. Police stressed the men in the CCTV images are not believed to be involved in any way but are key witnesses who stopped and helped Mr Ogston when he was injured. A police spokesman said it was possible the men were Asian or eastern European, adding: “We hope that a member of this group may see these images and recognise themselves.”