Two people hit by bus in Dundee city centre

Two people are being treated by paramedics after being struck by a bus in Dundee city centre.

Emergency services rushed to Dock Street, near the Shore Terrace car park shortly before 2pm today.

A No.5 bus run by local bus operator Xplore Dundee, was reportedly involved.

A police spokesman said: “Two pedestrians were involved in a road traffic collision with a bus.

“We do have persons injured. There is no further details on the injuries.

“The incident happened at 1.45pm near the Shore Terrace car park.”